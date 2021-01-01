Analysts Set Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Target Price at $137.91

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday.

Axsome Therapeutics stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.47. The company had a trading volume of 294,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,307. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $109.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a current ratio of 9.99.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 58.7% during the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,722,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,751,000 after purchasing an additional 636,987 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 57.5% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,658,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,446,000 after acquiring an additional 605,347 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 38.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,933,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,093,000 after acquiring an additional 539,754 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $20,570,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 59.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,348,000 after acquiring an additional 213,886 shares in the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

