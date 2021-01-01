Analysts Set ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Target Price at $58.00

Shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AGESY shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

Shares of ageas SA/NV stock opened at $53.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.19. ageas SA/NV has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $59.89.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 9.03%. Equities analysts expect that ageas SA/NV will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.