Analysts Set Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Price Target at $1.63

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.35.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 25th. Aegis downgraded Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 252,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.28% of Acasti Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACST traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 24,556,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,688,816. Acasti Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $2.54. The company has a market cap of $31.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acasti Pharma will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG.

