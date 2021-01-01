Analysts Expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $659.21 Million

Analysts expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to post $659.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $663.54 million and the lowest is $654.05 million. The Cooper Companies posted sales of $646.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full year sales of $2.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Cooper Companies.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $681.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COO shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $349.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet upgraded The Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.62.

The Cooper Companies stock traded up $6.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $363.32. The company had a trading volume of 158,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,795. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $236.68 and a 12-month high of $371.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $342.75 and its 200-day moving average is $321.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $888,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total transaction of $348,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 382.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Cooper Companies (COO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.