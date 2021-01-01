Analysts Expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $659.21 Million

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2021 // Comments off

Analysts expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to post $659.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $663.54 million and the lowest is $654.05 million. The Cooper Companies posted sales of $646.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full year sales of $2.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $681.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COO shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $349.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet upgraded The Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.62.

The Cooper Companies stock traded up $6.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $363.32. The company had a trading volume of 158,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,795. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $236.68 and a 12-month high of $371.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $342.75 and its 200-day moving average is $321.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $888,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total transaction of $348,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 382.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Cooper Companies (COO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO)

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.