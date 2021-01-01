Analysts Expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to report $27.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.00 million and the highest is $27.30 million. Harvard Bioscience reported sales of $30.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full year sales of $98.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $98.10 million to $98.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $107.25 million, with estimates ranging from $106.00 million to $108.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Harvard Bioscience.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $24.04 million during the quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HBIO. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

Shares of Harvard Bioscience stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.29. The company had a trading volume of 107,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,624. Harvard Bioscience has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $4.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $167.21 million, a PE ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 518.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 21,724.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 12,383 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

