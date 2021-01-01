Analysts Expect At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) to Post $0.62 EPS

Brokerages forecast that At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for At Home Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. At Home Group posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for At Home Group.

Get At Home Group alerts:

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.74 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. At Home Group’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOME. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised At Home Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on At Home Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on At Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut At Home Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.72.

Shares of At Home Group stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,428,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. At Home Group has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $23.92.

In other At Home Group news, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 3,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $71,335.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis L. Bird III sold 20,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $417,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,998 shares of company stock worth $1,702,550. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in At Home Group during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of At Home Group in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of At Home Group in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of At Home Group in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of At Home Group in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Featured Article: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on At Home Group (HOME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.