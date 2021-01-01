Analysts Anticipate U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $194.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) will report sales of $194.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $211.10 million and the lowest is $178.10 million. U.S. Silica posted sales of $339.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full year sales of $813.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $796.70 million to $829.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $928.55 million, with estimates ranging from $797.30 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow U.S. Silica.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLCA. ValuEngine lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Silica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.34.

In related news, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $39,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $104,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,160 shares of company stock valued at $163,708 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 6.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,607 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 84,537 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,113 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 260,196 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,026 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 457,137 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter valued at $969,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter valued at $830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

SLCA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.02. 942,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,225. U.S. Silica has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $8.32. The firm has a market cap of $519.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

