Analysts Anticipate Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) will announce sales of $16.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.30 million and the highest is $16.90 million. Sharps Compliance reported sales of $14.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full year sales of $55.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.80 million to $56.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $61.44 million, with estimates ranging from $60.13 million to $63.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.85.

In other news, Director John W. Dalton sold 13,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $127,724.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 922,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,614,636.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $74,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 928,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,614,976.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMED. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sharps Compliance by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after buying an additional 16,727 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 23.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 736,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 138,200 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the third quarter worth $4,589,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 16.6% during the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 388,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 55,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the second quarter worth $1,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMED traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,360. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7.42. Sharps Compliance has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $155.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of -0.45.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

