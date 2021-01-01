Analysts Anticipate Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to Post -$2.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.72) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.64). Sarepta Therapeutics reported earnings of ($3.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.30) to ($6.42). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($5.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.67) to ($3.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.69 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. The business’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SRPT shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $214.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.57.

Shares of SRPT opened at $170.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.93. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $78.06 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83.

In other news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $183,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 38,194 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 40.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 7,803 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,319,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 45.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

