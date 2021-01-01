Analysts Anticipate Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.03 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) will report $6.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.90 billion. Rite Aid posted sales of $5.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year sales of $24.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.02 billion to $24.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $24.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.87 billion to $24.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rite Aid.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. Rite Aid’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RAD shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Rite Aid from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of RAD traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $15.83. 2,270,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,674,377. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.58. Rite Aid has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $22.45.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 27.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,572,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after buying an additional 337,413 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 82.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 552,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after buying an additional 249,165 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 116.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 537,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after buying an additional 289,412 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after buying an additional 30,843 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 957.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 412,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after buying an additional 373,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rite Aid (RAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.