Analysts Anticipate HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $201.41 Million

Wall Street analysts expect HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) to post $201.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for HMS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $202.90 million and the lowest is $200.00 million. HMS posted sales of $163.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HMS will report full year sales of $680.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $679.30 million to $682.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $739.44 million, with estimates ranging from $728.60 million to $755.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HMS.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.79 million. HMS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HMSY shares. CJS Securities lowered shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of HMS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. William Blair lowered shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of HMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of HMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

HMSY traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $36.75. The company had a trading volume of 812,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,283. HMS has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.40 and its 200 day moving average is $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HMSY. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of HMS by 116.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HMS by 26.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of HMS by 180.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of HMS by 205.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HMS by 12.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

