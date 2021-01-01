Analysts Anticipate Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $721.82 Million

Equities analysts expect Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to post sales of $721.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $720.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $726.03 million. Fortinet reported sales of $614.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year sales of $2.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.26.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,723,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $313,182.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,106,525 shares in the company, valued at $674,587,816.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,686 shares of company stock worth $4,999,532 over the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 27.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 7.0% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 32.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.9% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTNT opened at $148.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.22, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.68 and a 200 day moving average of $128.39. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $153.33.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

