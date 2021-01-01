Analysts Anticipate Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will post sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill posted sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full year sales of $5.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $7.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on CMG. Cowen boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,115.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,321.61.

CMG traded up $12.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,386.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,450. The firm has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.87, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,327.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,234.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $1,435.52.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,960.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.