Ampleforth Market Capitalization Achieves $211.51 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Ampleforth token can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00003409 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Ethfinex. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $211.51 million and approximately $17.22 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 20% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00038617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00006302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003475 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.63 or 0.00296533 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00015048 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00024992 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $584.58 or 0.02024328 BTC.

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a token. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 365,989,145 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,830,037 tokens. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

Ampleforth can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

