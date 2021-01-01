Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $138.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.08.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $130.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $135.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphenol will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Gu sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $2,359,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 460,919 shares of company stock valued at $54,744,348 over the last 90 days. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APH. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 60.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,572,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $278,520,000 after purchasing an additional 969,015 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,957,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth approximately $51,164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,710,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $837,594,000 after acquiring an additional 505,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 26.4% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,444,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $138,411,000 after acquiring an additional 301,464 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

