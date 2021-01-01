Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,740,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,381,000 after purchasing an additional 140,251 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 107,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,290,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,197,000 after purchasing an additional 30,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $1,572,000. Institutional investors own 52.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMPH. BidaskClub raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $20.11 on Friday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $955.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.64 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.88.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.81 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.