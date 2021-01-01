Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Amkor is currently benefiting from solid cost-control efforts and strength in its growing advanced system and package area. Strong performance by advanced product lines is helping the company’s top line. Further, growing need for advanced packaging technologies in consumer and communications markets is a major positive. Amkor’s strong momentum across ADAS infotainment applications is also a tailwind. Further, growing demand for advanced chips and modules in the computing market is a positive. The company remains optimistic about growth opportunities associated with 5G, which will strengthen its presence in the communications space. The stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, the coronavirus impact and rising competition in the outsourced packaging market remain headwinds.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Amkor Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Amkor Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amkor Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.24.

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.86. Amkor Technology has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.66.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $56,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,307.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $229,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,963,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,500 shares of company stock worth $2,126,396 over the last 90 days. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

