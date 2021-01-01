Amino Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11,497.00 (AMIO)

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded down 20.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 31st. One Amino Network token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including MXC and KuCoin. Amino Network has a total market capitalization of $21,593.02 and $11,497.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Amino Network has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00039210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006744 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.25 or 0.00298927 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00015011 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00025931 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $592.02 or 0.02028247 BTC.

About Amino Network

AMIO is a token. It launched on April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,165,287 tokens. Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Amino Network is www.amino.world

Amino Network Token Trading

Amino Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amino Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amino Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

