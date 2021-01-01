American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMWD. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.50.

AMWD stock opened at $93.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.07. American Woodmark has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $117.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.62.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $448.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.50 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Research analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 243.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

