American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Coverage Initiated at Sidoti

Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

AMSWA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of American Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of American Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Software currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $17.17 on Monday. American Software has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.50 million, a PE ratio of 85.85 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.87.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $27.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.91 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Software will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 31,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $524,743.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,190.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $104,838.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,874.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,038 shares of company stock worth $632,838 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 10.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,462,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,224,000 after acquiring an additional 234,350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Software by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,699,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,789,000 after purchasing an additional 183,574 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Software by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 792,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,122,000 after buying an additional 28,964 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,024,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 447,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after buying an additional 92,225 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

