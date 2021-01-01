Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Plans Dividend of $0.05

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0483 per share on Monday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $3.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.29. Ambev has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $4.73. The firm has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Ambev had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ABEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ambev has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

