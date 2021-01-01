Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Receives $18.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMAL shares. TheStreet upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Amalgamated Bank from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub cut Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 105,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $58.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.
About Amalgamated Bank
Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
