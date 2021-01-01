Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

NYSE:MO opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.81. The company has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MO. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

