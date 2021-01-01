Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.
NYSE:MO opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.81. The company has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $51.78.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MO. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Altria Group Company Profile
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.
Featured Article: Candlestick
Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.