Alpha Quark Token (AQT) Price Down 9.2% Over Last 7 Days

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Alpha Quark Token has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alpha Quark Token has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One Alpha Quark Token coin can currently be bought for about $1.94 or 0.00006621 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00028076 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00128102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.35 or 0.00556541 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00166532 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00300729 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018749 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00049179 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Profile

Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,482,945 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official website is alphaquark.io

Buying and Selling Alpha Quark Token

Alpha Quark Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

