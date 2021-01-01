Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

ALLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

ALLO opened at $25.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.34. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 16,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $651,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 111,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,400,073.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $607,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,950 shares of company stock valued at $6,750,529 over the last 90 days. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,809,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 43.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,881,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,839,000 after buying an additional 1,781,863 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $34,256,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 9.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,312,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,051,000 after acquiring an additional 520,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $17,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

