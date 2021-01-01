Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE RESOURCES is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major U.S. utilities and industrial users. They currently operate mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Maryland. Some of their mining complexes are underground and one has both surface and underground mines. They produce a diverse range of steam coals with varying sulfur and heat contents, which enable them to satisfy the broad range of specifications demanded by their customers. “

ARLP has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.53. Alliance Resource Partners has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.83.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $355.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.40 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

