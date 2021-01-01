ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised ALLETE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.25.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $61.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.06. ALLETE has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $84.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.90 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,575,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 5,876.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 380,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,671,000 after purchasing an additional 373,812 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 773,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,027,000 after purchasing an additional 326,373 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,109,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,393,000 after purchasing an additional 198,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ALLETE by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 894,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,282,000 after acquiring an additional 128,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric service in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers, as well as 15 non-affiliated municipal customers; and regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.