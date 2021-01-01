Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) & Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) Head to Head Analysis

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) and Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Alithya Group alerts:

28.9% of Alithya Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Moxian shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Alithya Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.8% of Moxian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Alithya Group and Moxian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alithya Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Moxian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alithya Group currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.54%. Given Alithya Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Alithya Group is more favorable than Moxian.

Volatility and Risk

Alithya Group has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moxian has a beta of 2.92, meaning that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alithya Group and Moxian’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alithya Group $210.26 million 0.51 -$29.82 million ($0.16) -13.06 Moxian $370,000.00 60.39 -$530,000.00 N/A N/A

Moxian has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alithya Group.

Profitability

This table compares Alithya Group and Moxian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alithya Group -16.47% -13.68% -6.93% Moxian N/A 217.18% 27.15%

Summary

Moxian beats Alithya Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things. In addition, the company provides AI-FI, an integrated artificial intelligence and fidelity solution; Askida CT, a solution that allows clients to test the functionality of applications on various platforms; Capsure RF, a cloud based platform for healthcare providers to maximize material management processes; CASSI analytics for online weekly maintenance, outage management, petrochem turnarounds, and maintenance and reliability; and SIDER, a secure solution that facilitates distribution of medical results to healthcare facilities and to centralized electronic health records. It serves financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. Alithya Group Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Moxian

Moxian, Inc. operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It serves small and medium sized enterprises. The company was formerly known as Moxian China, Inc. and changed its name to Moxian, Inc. in July 2015. Moxian, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.