Alchemy Pay 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $738,851.00 (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $3.54 million and approximately $738,851.00 worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.60 or 0.00220704 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00029041 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00039930 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000287 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,744,077 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

