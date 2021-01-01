Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Trading Up 5.9%

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) was up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.63 and last traded at $12.37. Approximately 571,288 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 624,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.68.

A number of research analysts have commented on AKTS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $472.42 million, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.37.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Suzanne B. Rudy sold 11,132 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $87,163.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,164 shares in the company, valued at $752,964.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 50,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $388,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,435,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,137,454.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 218,179 shares of company stock worth $1,810,079. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 247.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 111.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 449.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 39.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. 36.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.