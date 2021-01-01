Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AKRO. BidaskClub raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.71.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $895.83 million, a PE ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 0.63. Akero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $41.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.82.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $376,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 128.4% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,333 shares during the period. Apple Tree Partners IV L.P. raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 7.7% during the third quarter. Apple Tree Partners IV L.P. now owns 5,830,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,512,000 after acquiring an additional 415,000 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 99.6% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 831,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,602,000 after acquiring an additional 415,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 31.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,353,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,681,000 after acquiring an additional 323,776 shares during the period. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 18.6% during the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,056,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,332,000 after acquiring an additional 165,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

Featured Article: Economic Bubble

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.