AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) Trading 8.6% Higher

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE)’s share price traded up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.65. 141,266 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 392,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered AirNet Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AirNet Technology stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,688 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.89% of AirNet Technology worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE)

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.

