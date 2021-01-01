AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) Trading 8.6% Higher

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE)’s share price traded up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.65. 141,266 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 392,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered AirNet Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02.
About AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE)
AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.
