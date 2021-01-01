Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Trading 5.5% Higher

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) shares traded up 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.97 and last traded at $20.37. 148,731 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 587% from the average session volume of 21,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.31.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Air T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average of $11.82. The stock has a market cap of $71.76 million, a PE ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter.

In other Air T news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot purchased 22,980 shares of Air T stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $431,104.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,473.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas John Swenson purchased 16,731 shares of Air T stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $305,340.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 60,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,413.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 53.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Air T stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 78,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. FMR LLC owned 2.72% of Air T at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

About Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2020, this segment had 69 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

