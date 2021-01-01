Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Director Buys $431,104.80 in Stock

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Director Raymond E. Cabillot bought 22,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $431,104.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,328 shares in the company, valued at $137,473.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Air T, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $42.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82. The stock has a market cap of $71.76 million, a PE ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Air T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Air T stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 78,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. FMR LLC owned approximately 2.72% of Air T as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2020, this segment had 69 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

