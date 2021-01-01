Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Now Covered by Analysts at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Air Canada from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Air Canada from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Air Canada from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Air Canada from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.86.

ACDVF stock opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.99. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.75. Air Canada has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $40.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $568.17 million for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 86.60% and a negative net margin of 34.54%.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

