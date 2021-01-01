Aimia Inc. (AIM.TO) (TSE:AIM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.57

Aimia Inc. (AIM.TO) (TSE:AIM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.57 and traded as high as $4.20. Aimia Inc. (AIM.TO) shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 69,747 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on Aimia Inc. (AIM.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

The company has a market cap of C$387.91 million and a PE ratio of 66.61. The company has a quick ratio of 14.55, a current ratio of 14.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.57.

Aimia Inc. (AIM.TO) (TSE:AIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aimia Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Aimia Inc. (AIM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:AIM)

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Investments and Holdings, and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

