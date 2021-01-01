AidCoin Price Tops $0.0082 (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. AidCoin has a market cap of $350,307.17 and $140.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AidCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AidCoin has traded up 113.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00041410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007548 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.12 or 0.00296274 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00016693 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00027195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $597.50 or 0.02031982 BTC.

AidCoin Token Profile

AidCoin (AID) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 tokens. The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AidCoin

AidCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

