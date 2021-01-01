AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Trading Down 5%

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE)’s share price traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.52. 175,381 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,674,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.54.

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AgeX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 932.89% and a negative net margin of 582.11%. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGE. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AgeX Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in AgeX Therapeutics by 8,238.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 151,005 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AgeX Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its holdings in AgeX Therapeutics by 21.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 10,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead cell-based therapeutic candidates in development include AGEX-BAT1, a cell therapy product candidate for the treatment of various age-related metabolic disorders, such as Type II adult-onset diabetes; and AGEX-VASC1, a cell-based therapy to restore vascular support in aged ischemic tissues, such as the ischemic heart.

