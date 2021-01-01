AGBA Acquisition (NASDAQ:AGBA) Trading Up 0.4%

AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA)’s stock price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.54 and last traded at $10.54. Approximately 5,538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 18,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $62.98 million, a PE ratio of -75.28 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AGBA Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $2,595,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGBA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,349,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AGBA Acquisition by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 541,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 153,952 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGBA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $672,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of AGBA Acquisition by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 572,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGBA Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on operating businesses in the healthcare, education, entertainment, and financial services sectors operating in China.

