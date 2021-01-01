Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.31

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.31 and traded as high as $0.40. Acorn Energy shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 92,220 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 million, a P/E ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Acorn Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACFN)

Acorn Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, compressors, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Acorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.