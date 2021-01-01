ACM Research Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 677 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 669% compared to the average volume of 88 call options.

In other ACM Research news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 30,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $2,328,834.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $886,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,697,744.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,004 shares of company stock worth $14,450,345. Company insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in ACM Research during the third quarter worth about $7,559,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in ACM Research by 687.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 85,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 74,971 shares during the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in ACM Research by 6.9% during the third quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,131,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,167,000 after acquiring an additional 73,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 892.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 66,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 6,069,900.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 60,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

ACMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ACM Research in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $81.25 on Friday. ACM Research has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $113.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.27 and a beta of 0.93.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.17 million. Research analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and single-wafer tools for back-end assembly and packaging equipment, as well as electro-chemical plating equipment for advanced metal plating.

