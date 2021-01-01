Ackermans & Van Haaren (OTCMKTS:AVHNY) Trading Down 1.2%

Ackermans & Van Haaren NV (OTCMKTS:AVHNY) shares dropped 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.94 and last traded at $13.94. Approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.10.

About Ackermans & Van Haaren (OTCMKTS:AVHNY)

Ackermans & Van Haaren NV engages in the marine engineering and contracting, private banking, real estate and senior care, and energy and resources businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Marine Engineering & Contracting, Private Banking, Real Estate & Senior Care, Energy & Resources, and AvH & Growth Capital.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Ackermans & Van Haaren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ackermans & Van Haaren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.