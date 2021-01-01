Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their neutral rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACHC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised Acadia Healthcare from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group raised Acadia Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised Acadia Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $50.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.47.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $833.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 489.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 18,764 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 63.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 22.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.