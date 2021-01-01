Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc (ASIT.L) (LON:ASIT) Shares Gap Up to $68.60

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc (ASIT.L) (LON:ASIT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.60, but opened at $71.00. Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc (ASIT.L) shares last traded at $70.49, with a volume of 78,380 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11. The stock has a market cap of £128.23 million and a P/E ratio of -24.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 60.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 49.53.

In other Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc (ASIT.L) news, insider Graeme Bissett purchased 20,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £8,946.96 ($11,689.26). Also, insider Angus Gordon Lennox acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £88,000 ($114,972.56).

In November 2003, Shareholders of Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (Trust) approved the voluntary liquidation of the Trust. Aberforth Split Level Trust plc operates as an investment trust company. It invests in a diversified portfolio of small UK quoted companies. The Trust's portfolio comprises investments in resources basic industries, general industrials, consumer goods, services, utilities, information technology, and financial sectors.

