AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie stock opened at $107.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $189.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.51 and a 200-day moving average of $95.22. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $109.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in AbbVie by 118.4% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in AbbVie by 70.8% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.