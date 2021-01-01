Aave (AAVE) Tops One Day Volume of $205.94 Million

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Aave token can now be bought for $88.12 or 0.00300994 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, Kyber Network and ABCC. Over the last week, Aave has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. Aave has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and $205.94 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aave alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00040921 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00017101 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00028302 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $578.16 or 0.01974923 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Aave Token Profile

Aave is a token. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,037,455 tokens. Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1

Aave Token Trading

Aave can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, HitBTC, BiteBTC, Kyber Network, Alterdice, ABCC, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.