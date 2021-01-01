9,900 Shares in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 130,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 293.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

AMSC opened at $23.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $646.46 million, a P/E ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 1.15. American Superconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.81.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 27.88% and a negative net margin of 25.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Roth Capital upped their price target on American Superconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

American Superconductor Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand.

