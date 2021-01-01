93,288 Shares in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 93,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.18% of cbdMD as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of cbdMD by 58.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in cbdMD by 31.4% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 21,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in cbdMD by 415.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20,411 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in cbdMD during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in cbdMD during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of cbdMD from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of cbdMD in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD opened at $2.95 on Friday. cbdMD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.13).

cbdMD Profile

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates the consumer hemp-based CBD brand, cbdMD. The company's product categories include CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, topical creams, and animal treats and oils. It also offers pet related CBD products under the Paw CBD brand name.

