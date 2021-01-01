$9.30 Million in Sales Expected for Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) will announce sales of $9.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.80 million and the lowest is $8.80 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $7.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $29.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.50 million to $29.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $28.95 million, with estimates ranging from $28.90 million to $29.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 million.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $59,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 13,583 shares in the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPNT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.03. 36,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,456. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

