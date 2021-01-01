$9.30 Million in Sales Expected for Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) will announce sales of $9.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.80 million and the lowest is $8.80 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $7.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $29.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.50 million to $29.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $28.95 million, with estimates ranging from $28.90 million to $29.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Opiant Pharmaceuticals.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 million.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $59,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 13,583 shares in the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
OPNT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.03. 36,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,456. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.74.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.
