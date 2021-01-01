8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Samuel C. Wilson Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $683,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,428.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
EGHT opened at $34.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.42. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $35.72.
8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $129.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.06 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on EGHT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $15.25 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. 8X8 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.
8X8 Company Profile
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.
