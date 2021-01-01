8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Samuel C. Wilson Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $683,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,428.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

EGHT opened at $34.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.42. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $35.72.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $129.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.06 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 71.6% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 44,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 18,414 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 4,594.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 451.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 120,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 98,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 11.8% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,331,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EGHT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $15.25 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. 8X8 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

